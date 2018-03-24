Speakers of Bulgarian, Turkish parliaments hold talks ahead of March 26 Varna EU-Turkey summit

The Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva, held talks with her Turkish counterpart İsmail Kahraman on the sidelines of the Interparliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Parliament’s media office said on March 24.

The talks came two days ahead of the scheduled meeting of leaders of the EU and Turkey, to be hosted in Varna by the government of Bulgaria, current holder of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The Varna meeting will bring together Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, Boiko Borissov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey.

