Berlitz celebrates 140th anniversary – Connecting through cultures and generations

Berlitz is one of the leading global providers of language, business and intercultural training. With its global expertise, unique and effective communicative method and first class training Berlitz is a preferred global partner for language services.

This year Berlitz is celebrating its 140th anniversary and experience in helping millions of people to gain confidence to speak a foreign language. In 1878 founder Maximilian Berlitz introduced a new teaching method that revolutionized the way languages are taught. Since then the communicative Berlitz Method offering teaching by using the target language only and with the active participation of the learner has helped millions to speak fluently and confidently another language in order to achieve their personal or professional goals.

We look back with pride on our 140-year journey of growth as today Berlitz has an impact in more than 70 countries – such as the USA, Germany, Austria, the UK, Japan etc.

Since the founding of the company in 1878 in the USA, Berlitz was geared primarily to the needs of travellers and those studying for personal enrichment. Since the 1950s, however, Berlitz has become increasingly popular among business people, professionals and technicians headed for foreign posts and needing language and intercultural skills for their new assignments, and among major corporations seeking to enroll a large number of personnel and their families to learn languages as quickly as possible. Later Berlitz added business skills and intercultural training to its portfolio which further facilitate the effective daily or professional communication.

Today, 140 years later, Berlitz keeps innovating and adding new services to fully satisfy the changing and growing student needs.

Experience Berlitz and enroll in a program of your choice. Contact Berlitz Sofia at www.berlitz.bg and learn more about Berlitz language programs and services.

–Paid Publication

