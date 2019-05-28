Bulgaria jails migrant smuggler for 6 years over drowning in Danube of 6 Iraqis

Share this: Facebook

A migrant smuggler has been sentenced to six years in prison by a Bulgarian court for causing the deaths by drowning of six Iraqis while trying to transport them from Bulgaria to Romania across the Danube in an unserviceable boat.

The migrant smuggler, identified in a May 28 statement by the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office only by his initials SM, pleaded guilty to charges under the Penal Code.

The incident took place in September 2016 and the criminal charges against the human trafficker were lodged in February 2019.

The Prosecutor’s Office statement said that in August 2016, several families of Iraqi citizens arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, planning to cross Bulgaria and Romania, bound ultimately for Germany. The group numbered 10 people, including adults and children.

(Archive photo of the Danube: maxpixel.com)

