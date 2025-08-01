Bulgaria’s January – July 2025 road death toll is 241

A total of 241 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in January to July 2025, the Interior Ministry said on August 1, citing preliminary data.

This is nine fewer road deaths compared with the confirmed figure for January to July 2024, the ministry said.

There were 3785 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first seven months of this year that left people dead or seriously injured. Apart from the dead, 4714 people were injured.

In July 2025, there were 756 serious road accidents, leaving 50 people dead and 935 injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union in 2024, the European Commission said on March 18, citing preliminary data.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2024 was 74 per million population, while Romania’s was 77 per million.