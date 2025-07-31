Bulgaria’s July 2025 was the driest July since 2017 and one of the hottest after July 2012 and 2024, the national meteorological bureau said in a regular monthly report.

The average monthly temperatures were between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius, between one and four degrees above the norm for the month.

The highest measured temperature was 43.5 degrees on July 25 in Montana.

The lowest minimum temperature at a weather station in a settlement was 6 degrees on July 10 in Chepelare, Smolyan distric, and the lowest temperature measured on a mountain peak was minus 1.6 degrees on Musala peak, also on July 10.

In Sofia, the highest measured temperature was 38.2 degrees on July 26, and the lowest, 10.1 degrees on July 12.

In most of the country, monthly amounts of rain were below the climatic norm.

In July, the water levels of the country’s rivers were below the average water levels and around the low water levels. On some days, short-term insignificant increases in river levels were recorded as a result of rainfall, the report said.

The agro-meteorological conditions in July were characterized by extremely high temperatures, exceeding 40 degrees in many places in the country, such as Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Sandanski, Haskovo, Chirpan, Stara Zagora, Elhovo and Karnobat.

“In addition to the unfavourable thermal conditions, there is also a deepening deficit of atmospheric and soil moisture, which causes physiological stress in agricultural crops,” the report said..

In some regions of Northeastern Bulgaria – agrostations Silistra and Provadia, part of the corn crops have prematurely terminated their vegetation and will not be harvested.

A large part of the sunflower crops, due to the deficit of moisture, have small, poorly decorated pods, the report said.

