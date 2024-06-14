Virtuoso violinist Vasko Vassilev to star at free concert in Plovdiv

Opera Plovdiv and Plovdiv municipality are inviting residents of Plovdiv and visitors to the city to a festive gala concert The City Celebrates the Opera on June 16 at Central Square, featuring internationally famed virtuoso violinist Vasko Vassilev.

The free-entry event is the grand finale of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the music institute.

The concert, featuring soloists, choir, and orchestra of Opera Plovdiv, will be conducted by Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli from Italy and Maestro Dian Tchobanov, director of the Opera.

The musical celebration will begin at 7pm at the Kamenitza stairs with the concert “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” performed by the children of Mrs. Opera’s Academy.

At 7.30pm, an artistic procession of choristers, ballet dancers, and child performers will start from the Roman Stadium, where the photo exhibition The Opera is Here is located, and will proceed to the main stage on Gladstone Street overpass, where the gala concert with Vasko Vassilev will start at 8.30pm.

Immediately after the concert, the audience will also witness a dance performance by the ballet of Opera Plovdiv with excerpts from the productions Jesus Christ Superstar and Tomorrow After Today.

Those attending the concert will be able to purchase tickets for the Opera Open festival on site with a special festive discount.

The event follows the example of many major European cities where free concerts by local orchestras and opera theatres become city-wide cultural events.

It is part of Opera Plovdiv’s annual open-air concerts Classic Open Air from the cultural calendar of the municipality of Plovdiv.

(Photo: vaskovassilev.com)

