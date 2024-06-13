Borissov: I will not be GERB-UDF’s candidate Prime Minister

GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov told a news conference on June 13 that he would not be his coalition’s candidate Prime Minister.

Borissov was speaking in his first lengthy comments following GERB-UDF winning the largest share of votes, 24.7 per cent, in Bulgaria’s June 9 2024 early parliamentary elections.

As the winner of the largest share of votes, GERB-UDF is entitled by the constitution to be the first parliamentary group to receive a mandate to seek to form a government.

Borissov said that he was inviting the leaders of the six other parliamentary groups to talks on June 17 on the formation of a government.

“There will be a government if the Prime minister is from GERB. I will not be a candidate, so that we can calm down the possibilities for negotiations,” Borissov said.

A negotiating team of Temenuzka Petkova, Raya Nazaryan and Denitsa Sacheva will hold talks with the others in the 50th National Assembly the steps to forming a cabinet, he said.

(Boiko Borissov speaks to reporters on June 13. Photo: Screenshot via Bulgarian National Television live broadcast)

