Bulgaria’s Cabinet votes 800 000 leva to feed people hit by Covid-19 crisis

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved additional spending of 800 000 leva (about 409 000 euro) by the Ministry of Health for food for people hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis, the government information service said on May 27.

The additional spending will go to the Bulgarian Red Cross to buy food products and provide food products to people affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

To be eligible to receive the food packages, people should not be receiving social benefits under the Social Assistance Act and should not be included in the lists for food assistance under an EU-funded programme, the statement said.

In a separate decision at its regular weekly meeting on May 27, the Cabinet agreed to extend until June 30 the period for employers to apply for compensation to keep staff employed after the lifting of the State of Emergency and the epidemic declaration.

Compensation will be paid for the whole or part of the period between March 13 (the starting date of the State of Emergency) and June 30, but no more than three months, the statement said.

Employers are obliged to pay employees no less than their insured income as at January 2020.

The money for the scheme comes from the Unemployment Fund.

(Photo via the Facebook page of the Bulgarian Red Cross)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments