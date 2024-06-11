EU bolsters support for Ukraine’s recovery

Speaking on June 11 in Berlin at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has announced several new initiatives that the EC says will “help ensure that Ukraine remains the master of its own future and is brought closer to the European Union”.

The EC said that at the conference, the EU has signed agreements worth 1.4 billion euro with partner banks to attract investments in Ukraine from the private sector.

In addition, close to 500 million euro has been raised for urgent repairs to Ukraine’s energy sector, through the Energy Support Fund.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has helped to mobilise more than 15 000 solar panels to support Ukraine’s energy sector and it now plans to provide 1000 more power generators through the rescEU strategic reserves, the EC said.

The EU has also agreed to exempt Ukraine from paying its financial obligations related to its participation in 14 EU programmes.

Since the start of the Russian aggression, the EU’s financial, humanitarian, emergency, budget and military support to Ukraine amounts to almost 100 billion euro, the EC said.