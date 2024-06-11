Bulgaria’s June 2024 elections: Voter turnout 34.41% for National Assembly, 33.79% for European Parliament

By the end of election day at 8pm on June 9 2024, voter turnout for Bulgaria’s early National Assembly elections was 34.41 per cent and for the country’s regular European Parliament elections 33.79 per cent, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said in figures posted on its website on June 11.

Of the 6 593 275 registered voters in the early National Assembly elections, 2 268 644 cast a ballot, while of the 6 138 050 registered voters in Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections, 2 074 192 did so.

Voter turnout in Bulgaria’s June 2024 National Assembly elections – the sixth in just more than three years – was significantly lower than in the April 2023 early parliamentary elections.

According to the CEC, in April 2023, voter turnout was 40.69 per cent, with 2 683 606 out of 6 594 593 voters going to the polling stations.

Voter turnout in the June 2024 parliamentary elections was the lowest since Bulgaria began, in 1991, holding democratic parliamentary elections.

In 1991, voter turnout in the parliamentary elections was 83.87 per cent; in 1994, 75.23 per cent; in 1997, 58.87 per cent; in 2001, 66.63 per cent; in 2005, 55.76 per cent; in 2009, 60.64 per cent; in 2013, 52.47 per cent; in 2014, 49.51 per cent; in 2017, 52.57 per cent; in April 2021, 49.1 per cent; in July 2021, 40.39 per cent; in November 2021, 38.43 per cent; in 2022, 39.3 per cent; and in 2023, 40.69 per cent.

In Bulgaria’s previous European Parliament elections, in May 2019, voter turnout was 32.64 per cent, with 2 095 575 out of 6 419 472 registered voters casting a ballot.

