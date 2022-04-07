Defence Ministry: Dutch F-35s to fly over Bulgaria’s major cities from April 7 to 10

April 7, 2022

Defence Ministry: Dutch F-35s to fly over Bulgaria's major cities from April 7 to 10

From April 7 to 10, Netherlands Air Force F-35s will perform daily reconnaissance flights over civil and military airports in Bulgaria’s cities of Plovdiv, Sofia, Varna and Bourgas, as well as over Bezmer in the Yambol district, Defence Ministry headquarters in Sofia said.

Four Dutch F-35s arrived in Bulgaria on April 6, deployed to assist in guarding the country’s air space.

The deployment is scheduled to continue until May 31.

The Defence Ministry said that the April 7 to 10 flights are reconnaissance of areas related to the upcoming joint implementation of tasks.

(Photo: Netherlands Air Force)

