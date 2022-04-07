Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 19 deaths, 726 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Nineteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 655, according to the April 7 report by the unified information portal.

Of 10 356 tests done in the past day, 726 – about 7.01 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 143 424 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 171 639 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 583 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1290 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 935 130.

As of April 7, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 14-day morbidity rate is 199.28 per 100 000 population, down from 211.22 on April 6.

There are 1373 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 115 newly admitted. There are 165 in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the April 6 report.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 157.

A total of 4 358 480 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1748 in the past day.



A total of 2 051 667 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 278 in the past day, while 728 383 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1350 in the past day.

