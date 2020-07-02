Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2020 was 4.6%

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2020 was 4.6 per cent, dropping from 4.8 per cent in April 2020, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released on July 2 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

A year earlier, in May 2019, unemployment in Bulgaria had been 4.1 per cent, a figure that Eurostat estimated represented about 140 000 people.

In March 2020, unemployment was 4.1 per cent, about 135 000 people.

The April 2020 figure represented an estimated 160 000 people and that for May about 154 000 people, according to Eurostat.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2020 was 12.1 per cent, representing an estimated 18 000 under-25s. This was down from 14 per cent (about 20 000 under-25s) in April but up from 9.3 per cent (about 13 000 under-25s) in May 2019.

In May 2020, a third month marked by Covid-19 containment measures in most EU countries, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.4 per cent, up from 7.3 per cent in April 2020. The EU unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in May 2020, up from 6.6 per cent in April 2020.

Eurostat estimated that 14.366 million men and women in the EU, of whom 12.146 million in the euro zone, were unemployed in May 2020. Compared with April 2020, the number of unemployed people increased by 253 000 in the EU and by 159 000 in the euro zone.

In May 2020, 2.815 million under-25s were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.267 million were in the euro zone. The youth unemployment rate was 15.7 per cent in the EU and 16 per cent in the euro zone, up from 15.4 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively, in the previous month.

Compared with April 2020, youth unemployment increased by 64 000 in the EU and by 42 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

