Berlitz courses – 14.0% discount to celebrate 140th anniversary

The Berlitz Method® has long become a global market standard for learning a language.

In the year of our 140th anniversary, we would like to emphasize the key benefits of learning a new language with Berlitz:

You learn by using the target language only – this means that you learn to think and speak the language naturally and intuitively

You have plenty of opportunities to speak the new language and in that way you gain confidence and fluency in real-life communication

You are an active participant in the lessons so that you can get a maximum value from each lesson

You gain practical skills and knowledge that will help you reach your personal or professional goals

You have fun and engaging lessons

With Berlitz you can advance your communication skills in any of today’s spoken languages – such as German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Greek, Russian, Hebrew, Korean or Mandarin, for personal or professional interaction.

You can also develop basic speaking skills in Bulgarian – such as going shopping, asking for directions, travelling, using services at public institutions and for other common situations in your daily life in Bulgaria.

With Berlitz you can find the right option that best meets your study preferences – taking a customized individual program or a more socializing group course, having Face-to-Face or online e-lessons, lessons with an instructor or self-study programs.

In celebration of our 140-year anniversary Berlitz Sofia will offer 14.0% discounted prices on all Face-to-Face language programs, started in the period between 1st June and 31st August 2018. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to boost your confidence and to expand your horizons with a new language.

Contact Berlitz Sofia for more information and enrolment at www.berlitz.bg.

– Paid Publication

