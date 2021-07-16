Bulgaria’s newly-elected National Assembly to hold first sitting on July 21

Share this: Facebook

President Roumen Radev has decreed that Bulgaria’s newly-elected 46th National Assembly will hold its first sitting on July 21 at 9am.

The sitting will take place 10 days after Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, which saw Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party win 65 of the 240 seats in the National Assembly.

As the largest parliamentary group, Trifonov’s party will be entitled to be offered the first mandate to seek to get a government elected.

As declared by the Central Election Commission, the remainder of the seat allocations are GERB-UDF 63 seats, Bulgarian Socialist Party 36, Democratic Bulgaria 34 and “Rise Up! Mobsters Out!” 13.

Radev told reporters on July 16 that after the parliamentary groups are formally formed, he would invite representatives of the groups for consultations, following which he would hand over the first mandate.

“Now is the time for Bulgarian politicians to do their job, to find unification, to find intersections of their interest, which are in fact the interests of all Bulgarians. Everyone expects them to continue dismantling the vicious model, if they don’t, we will all remain hungry.” he said.

Should the 46th National Assembly not elect a government, the current caretaker government would remain in place, while a date for an election would be set two months hence from the date of dissolution of Parliament.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

