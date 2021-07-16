Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 5 deaths, 0.68% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 163, according to the July 16 report by the national information system.

Of 13 816 tests, 94 – about 0.68 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 797 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7558 are active. This is an increase of 16 in the past day.

The report said that 73 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 397 076.

There are 741 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 14 in the past day, with 93 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 457.

To date, 1 896 574 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 665 in the past day.

A total of 867 602 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4938 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!