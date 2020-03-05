UK names Rob Dixon as new British ambassador to Bulgaria

Dr Rob Dixon will become the new British ambassador to Bulgaria in August 2020, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on March 5.
Currently head of the West Africa Department at the Africa Directorate, Dixon served as deputy head of mission in Tel Aviv from 2012 to 2016.
From 2000 to 2003, he was a senior research analyst at the FCO, from 2003 to 2008, he was second secretary human rights at the UK mission to the United Nations in Geneva, from 2009 to 2010, private secretary to the permanent under-secretary and from 2010 to 2012, principal private secretary to the UK national security adviser in the Cabinet Office.,
Married to Dòra Blazsek-Dixon, he has one son.
Dixon succeeds Emma Hopkins, who has been UK ambassador to Bulgaria since May 2015.
(Photo: fco.gov.uk)