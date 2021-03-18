Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 136 more deaths, close to 50 000 active cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 136 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 715, according to the March 18 report by the national information system.

Of 17 652 tests for Covid-19 done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4201 – about 23.8 per cent – proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1097 are in the city of Sofia.

To date, 291 769 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 49 597 are active. This is an increase of 2424 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has risen by 204 in the past day, to 7804, with 609 in intensive care, a decrease of three.

Seventy medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 11 043.

According to the national information system, 1641 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 230 457.

The report said that 4708 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past day, bringing the total to 350 702. The report said that 63 752 people so far had received a second dose, an increase of 2024 in the past 24 hours.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

