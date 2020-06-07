Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases again rise above 1000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Just a day after dropping below the 1000 mark for the first time since late April, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria again rose above it.

Bulgaria’s national information system said on June 7 that the number of active cases was 1006, twenty-six more than 24 hours earlier.

Of the 816 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 43 had proven positive, it said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 2711. In all, 89 902 PCR tests have been carried out in the country as of the morning of June 7.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 1545, having risen by 17 since June 6. The death toll remains unchanged at 106.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 21 are in Pazardzhik, 10 in Sliven, four in the city of Sofia, two each in the districts of Shoumen and Razgrad, and one each in the districts of Pernik, Sofia and Yambol.

A total of 155 patients are in hospital, 12 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive is 294, having risen by six in the past 24 hours.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told Bulgarian National Radio on June 7 that people’s attitude that “everything is okay” scared him.

“If we leave things to chance, we will have problems,” Kunchev said. “My call is not to think that everything is over, and to continue with the measures so that we do not regress.”

He said that the situation would continue for at least another month or two.

“Opinions are contrasting – between predictions of an eighth wave and the total disappearance of the virus. My prediction is that we will continue to encounter the virus, but at a much lower intensity, and in the winter-spring season.

He said that if there was one positive thing, it was that Bulgaria now was much better prepared to meet any challenge in the field of communicable diseases.

Bulgaria’s health system had undergone a stress test and it was necessary to draw conclusions that could be used in future decisions, Kunchev said.

The main problem in the health care system was a lack of personnel, he said. “There is no place from which to take nurses, doctors, highly specialised people, to be transferred from one place to another. We are not China,” he said.

(Image: pixabay)

