Flu epidemic: Schools in Plovdiv district go over to distance learning

Schools in the Plovdiv district will go over to distance learning from January 30 to February 5 inclusive because of the worsened influenza epidemic, the district operational headquarters decided on January 26.

The Plovdiv regional health inspectorate reported that the incidence of flu and other acute viral illnesses is particularly high in children aged five to 14 and in adults over 65.

About 19.3 per cent of pupils are absent from classes, compared with 17 per cent last week.

Seventy per cent of hospital beds are occupied, compared with 30 per cent last week.

On January 19, a flu epidemic declaration was issued in the Plovdiv district, in effect from January 22 to 28 inclusive.

Anti-epidemic measures announced at the time, and now extended until February 5, include suspension of routine medical consultations for children and pregnant women, and restrictions on visits to hospitals and social institutions.

(Photo: freepik)

