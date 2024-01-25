Bulgaria’s district of Pazardzhik declares flu epidemic

The district of Pazardzhik has become Bulgaria’s eighth to declare an influenza epidemic, with anti-epidemic measures to be in effect from January 26 until February 2.

The anti-epidemic measures include suspension of planned medical consultations for children and pregnant women in good health, and suspension of routine medical examinations, mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations.



At nurseries, kindergartens and schools, there must a strict daily “filter” to check for ill children. Visits to hospitals and social institutions are prohibited.



In Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city, which is a separate district), a flu epidemic declaration is in effect from January 24 to 31.

Smolyan, which initially issued a flu epidemic declaration in effect from January 28 to 24, has extended it to January 31.

A flu epidemic declaration is in effect in the districts of Pleven, Bourgas and Varna from January 24 to 31.

Flu epidemic declarations are in effect in the Gabrovo and Plovdiv districts from January 22 to 28 inclusive.

