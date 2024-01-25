EC opens four new infringement cases against Bulgaria

The European Commission said on January 25 that it opened four new infringement cases against Bulgaria for failing to notify the transposition of EU directives into national law.

In its latest infringements package, the EC said that it was sending letters of formal notice, the first stage in the infringement process, related to member states’ failure to implement the provisions of 11 directives whose deadlines expired in recent months.

In Bulgaria’s case, the Commission said that the country failed to adopt the new EU rules in the areas of protection for injured parties in case of insolvency of a motor insurer, ensuring contractual transparency and consumer protection as regards credit servicers and purchasers of non-performing loans, new guidelines on attracting qualified non-EU nationals coming to live and work in the bloc, as well as rules to strengthen and expand EU carbon emissions trading.

The EC said that Bulgaria had two months to reply to the letters of formal notice and complete the transposition of EU rules in those areas, otherwise the Commission may decide to take the cases into the second stage of the infringement process by issuing a reasoned opinion.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

