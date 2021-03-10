Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister and one of its deputy prime ministers, has tested positive for Covid-19, she said in a message on Twitter on March 10.

Zaharieva said that she was in good general condition and would work online.

While she is in isolation, Deputy Foreign Minister Petko Doikov will stand in for her.

On March 10, Bulgaria’s Cabinet allocated a further seven million leva (about 3.5 million euro) for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment, medicines and disinfectant to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, a government media statement said.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said that from March 10, the country would return to vaccinating 15 000 to 20 000 people a day against Covid-19 “and with another month of patience, the most vulnerable groups will be immunised”.

Borissov said that the additional measures being implemented at local level in the Covid-19 “red zones” in Bulgaria would lead to the normalisation of the situation.

