Bulgaria generates 435kg municipal waste per person – Eurostat

Bulgaria generated an average of 435kg of municipal waste per person in 2017, below the European Union average, EU statistics agency Eurostat said.

The amount of municipal waste generated per person in the EU in 2017 was estimated to amount to 486 kg.

The figure is unchanged from 2016 and is seven per cent below the peak of 525kg per person in 2002.

The EU member states which generated the most municipal waste per person in 2017 were Denmark (781kg per person), followed by Cyprus (estimated at 637kg per person) and Germany (estimated at 633kg per person).

At the other end of the scale, three EU countries generated less than 350 kg of municipal waste per person in 2017: Romania (272kg per person), Poland (315kg per person) and Czech Republic (344 kg per person), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

