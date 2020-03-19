Bulgaria reports third death of patient who had tested positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s national crisis staff against coronavirus reported on March 19 a third death in the case of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19.

An 80-year-old woman who had been admitted to Pirogov emergency hospital with a stroke and who had tested positive for Covid-19 died on Thursday morning, Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told an 8am briefing.

Overnight, the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria rose to 94.

Out of 332 samples tested on March 18, a total of 13 were positive. The positive tests were from samples from people in Smolyan, Veliko Turnovo, Pernik and Bourgas.

The Bourgas case had a link to Bansko. The sample came from a 39-year-old woman who was a cook at one of the establishments in the winter resort.

Bulgaria’s embassy in Skopje said that two citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia who had returned from a holiday in Bansko had tested positive for Covid-19.

A 66-year-old woman died in Pirogov on March 11. Her 74-year-old husband, who also had tested positive for coronavirus, died on March 14.

(Photo: Specialists at the Military Medical Academy’s infectious diseases department wearing protective gear, newly-issued, and made by Bulgarian manufacturers.)

