Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 819 new cases, 9175 active, 6 more deaths

Bulgaria registered a further record in newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus, with 819 proving positive after 5898 PCR tests, according to the October 15 daily report by the national information system.

The number of active cases in Bulgaria has risen by 463 in the past 24 hours to a total of 9175.

There are 1380 patients in hospital, an increase of 73 in the past day. Sixty-seven are in intensive care.

Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 929.

Twenty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1440.

To date, counting in the dead, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus, 26 593 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 350 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 16 489.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 259 are in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia. This is three more than the newly-confirmed cases in the city as at the October 14 report.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 53, Bourgas 33, Varna 34, Veliko Turnovo 18, Vidin four, Vratsa 28, Gabrovo 22, Dobrich seven, Kurdzhali 23, Kyustendil 10, Lovech five, Montana nine, Pazardzhik 15, Pernik six, Pleven 14, Plovdiv 95, Razgrad 19, Rousse 20, Silistra four, Sliven 13, Smolyan six, Sofia district 14, Stara Zagora 27, Turgovishte 43, Haskovo two, Shoumen 22 and Yambol eight.

