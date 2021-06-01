Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Lowest number of active cases in 7 months

Share this: Facebook

There are 18 694 active Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria, the lowest number in seven months, according to figures posted on June 1 by the national information system.

The last time that the number of active Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria was below the 20 000-mark was on October 26 2020, when the figure was 18 441.

Even in February 2021, between the second and third wave, the figure remained above the 20 000-mark daily.

The number of active cases, as of the June 1 report, represents a decrease of 1381 compared with the May 31 report.

To date, 418 577 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The national information system said that the deaths of 38 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 700.

Of 16 978 tests done in the past day, 303 – about 1.78 per cent – proved positive.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 1646 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 382 183.

There are 3054 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 122 in the past day, with 348 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

Five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 410, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that in the past day, 12 681 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, bringing the total to 1 365 923.

So far, 560 385 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 8200 in the past day.

