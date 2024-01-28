Australia Day celebrated in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Australia Day was celebrated in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on January 26, in the presence of Australia’s recently-appointed ambassador Alison Duncan and Bulgaria’s ambassador in Canberra, Encho Dimitrov.

The event showcased the rich Australian culture and gave a clear sign of the importance of economic and diplomatic ties between Australia and Bulgaria, and the presence of two ambassadors highlighted the prospects of Bulgarian-Australian relations, the Bulgarian-Australian Business Council said.



“Australia Day in Sofia has become a platform where business and culture meet, opening up new opportunities for co-operation,” Yoana Kehlibarova, chairperson of the business council, said.

“This event epitomises our commitment to expanding relations and opening up new opportunities between the two countries.”



The event highlighted Australia’s role as a significant economic partner and innovation leader, opening the door to opportunities for future collaboration in various fields.

During the visit to Sofia by ambassador Duncan, who is Australia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Romania and Greece, a meeting as held with the Bulgarian Parliament’s friendship group with Australia, Duncan held talks with Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel, and opened an Australian Corner at Bulgaria’s National Library, featuring Australian-authored works that she had personally selected.

At the meeting with the Bulgarian MPs, the potential of the political and economic relations between the two countries was discussed.

Australian ambassador to Bulgaria, Alison Duncan, with Foreign Minister and Deputy PM Maria Gabriel. Photo: Foreign Ministry

Australia, with a GDP economy of 1.89 trillion Australian dollars in 2023, has impressive economic growth and sectoral diversity. The country is known for its innovation in the technology sector and its wealth of natural resources, the business council said.

On January 26, Australia Day, Duncan gave an exclusive interview to public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television’s The World and Us foreign policy programme.

(Other photos: Bulgarian-Australian Business Council)

