Bulgaria’s Pleven and Varna districts declare influenza epidemics

Bulgaria’s districts of Pleven and Varna have issued a declaration of a flu epidemic, with anti-epidemic measures to be in effect from January 24 to 31.

Schools in the districts will not be closed.

Wearing masks becomes mandatory for those entering hospitals and pharmacies.

Meeting on January 23, the crisis staff in the district of Bourgas decided against declaring a flu epidemic.

The districts of Smolyan, Gabrovo and Plovdiv already have declared flu epidemics.

Consultations and visits to hospitals are suspended. There will be an enhanced filter in kindergartens, nurseries and schools.

It is recommended to wear masks in hospitals, pharmacies and in crowded places.

No district that has declare a flu epidemic has closed schools.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told Nova Televizia on January 23 that he expected that by the end of the week, a third of Bulgaria would be in a flu epidemic.

The incidence of the disease in Sofia was growing, but it is not at such a level that a flu epidemic can be declared, Kunchev said.

(Photo: Lotus Head/freeimages.com)

