Number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic declarations rises to seven

Seven of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are now subject to influenza epidemic declarations.

The latest addition is Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city, which is a separate district), where a flu epidemic declaration is in effect from January 24 to 31.

Smolyan, which initially issued a flu epidemic declaration in effect from January 28 to 24, has extended it to January 31.

A flu epidemic declaration is in effect in the districts of Pleven, Bourgas and Varna from January 24 to 31.

Flu epidemic declarations are in effect in the Gabrovo and Plovdiv districts from January 22 to 28 inclusive.

Public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television said that it was expected that by the end of the week, the districts of Yambol and Pernik would issue flu epidemic declarations.

No district that has declared a flu epidemic has closed schools.

Anti-epidemic measures include suspension of elective consultations for children and healthy pregnant women, and of routine checkups and compulsory immunisation and reimmunisation procedures.

Strict daily “filtering” should be carried out in nurseries, kindergartens and schools to prevent ill children from being admitted to the premises. Visits to hospitals and social care institutions for children and adults are banned.

