Bulgaria’s Vitosha to offer night skiing from January 26

This season’s night skiing on Bulgaria’s Vitosha mountain, on the outskirts of capital city Sofia, is to begin on January 26 2024, according to the Vitosha Ski official website.

Ski passes for night skiing on Vitosha cost the same prices as in 2023: 40 leva for an adult, 30 leva for children, students and pensioners, and five leva for children up to 12 years old.

Vitosha will be open for night skiing every week from Wednesdays to Saturdays inclusive, if weather conditions allow.

The Vitosha Lale 1 chair lift will operate from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Lift passes may be bought from the cash desk on site, open from 6pm to 9pm, and there is a POS terminal for card payments.

The site has an Après-Ski bar and a large free parking area, the website said.

No ski rental is available during night skiing.

Vitosha Ski said that if night ride operations are cancelled, a message to this effect would be posted on its website no later than 5.30pm on the day.

(Photo via Vitosha Ski’s Facebook page)

