Nato concludes contracts for a further $1.2B in artillery ammunition

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and general manager of the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Stacy Cummings concluded contracts on January 23 for the purchase of about 220 000 155-millimetre artillery shells worth $1.2 billion.

“This demonstrates that Nato’s tried and tested structures for joint procurement are delivering,” Stoltenberg said, according to a Nato media statement.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has become a battle for ammunition, so it is important that Allies refill their own stocks, as we continue to support Ukraine.”

Since Allied leaders agreed Nato’s Defence Production Action Plan in July 2023, the NSPA has agreed contracts for about $10 billion worth of ammunition.

Recent NSPA purchases include a $5.5 billion contract for 1000 Patriot missiles and $4 billion for 155-mm artillery, anti-tank guided missiles and tank ammunition.

In November 2023, Nato’s procurement agency also opted to buy six E-7A Wedgetail aircraft with a contract to be signed in 2024.

These record-breaking contracts demonstrate the capacity of the transatlantic defence industry to enhance Nato’s deterrence and defence and to support Ukraine, Nato said.

(Photo: Nato)

