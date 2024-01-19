The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s district of Plovdiv declares influenza epidemic

The Sofia Globe staff

An influenza epidemic declaration is to be in effect in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district from January 22 to 28 inclusive, but for now anti-epidemic measures do not include suspending in-person classes at schools.

As of January 18, the influenza morbidity rate in the Plovdiv district is 206 out of 10 000 population on a weekly basis.

The age groups with the highest flu morbidity rates are the five to 14-year-olds, 670 out of 10 000, and the 15 to 29-year-olds, 335 out of 10 000.

Radio Plovdiv reported on January 19 that the regional operational headquarters for the fight against flu and acute respiratory diseases had decided that for the time being, suspending classes at schools was not necessary, given that only 17 per cent of pupils were absent.

Dr Siika Dimcheva, head of the regional health inspectorate in Plovdiv, said that the measures included suspension of routine medical examinations of children and women, as well as suspension of routine mandatory immunisations.

There would be restrictions on visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

Those arriving at children’s and educational institutions would be subject to a “filter” to check whether they are ill, and disinfection of the premises was being stepped up, she said.

Dimcheva said that the headquarters was ready to meet if the situation changed, to reduce or step up the measures.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria’s caretaker government extends accommodation scheme for Ukrainian refugees

The Sofia Globe staff

Prosecutor nominated for Bulgarian Constitutional Court vacancy

The Sofia Globe staff

Caretaker Interior Minister: Hundreds of Bulgarian citizens were wiretapped

The Sofia Globe staff