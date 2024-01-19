Bulgaria’s district of Plovdiv declares influenza epidemic

An influenza epidemic declaration is to be in effect in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district from January 22 to 28 inclusive, but for now anti-epidemic measures do not include suspending in-person classes at schools.

As of January 18, the influenza morbidity rate in the Plovdiv district is 206 out of 10 000 population on a weekly basis.

The age groups with the highest flu morbidity rates are the five to 14-year-olds, 670 out of 10 000, and the 15 to 29-year-olds, 335 out of 10 000.

Radio Plovdiv reported on January 19 that the regional operational headquarters for the fight against flu and acute respiratory diseases had decided that for the time being, suspending classes at schools was not necessary, given that only 17 per cent of pupils were absent.

Dr Siika Dimcheva, head of the regional health inspectorate in Plovdiv, said that the measures included suspension of routine medical examinations of children and women, as well as suspension of routine mandatory immunisations.

There would be restrictions on visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

Those arriving at children’s and educational institutions would be subject to a “filter” to check whether they are ill, and disinfection of the premises was being stepped up, she said.

Dimcheva said that the headquarters was ready to meet if the situation changed, to reduce or step up the measures.

