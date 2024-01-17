Bulgaria’s Smolyan district declares influenza epidemic

The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s Smolyan district has declared a flu epidemic, and measures to be in effect from January 18 to 24 have been announced.

An order signed by the head of the regional health inspectorate, Dr Mimi Kubteva and posted on the website of the inspectorate on January 17 said that the flu morbidity rate in the district was 268.9 out of 10 000 on a weekly basis as of January 15.

Planned routine medical consultations for children and pregnant women are suspended, as are routine checkups and mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations.

At kindergartens and schools, there must be “filters” to check children arriving, and ill children must be sent home. Ill staff may not be admitted to the premises. There must also be regular disinfection of the premises, according to the order, which was published after the regional health inspectorate consulted Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev.

