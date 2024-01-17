The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s mountain resorts offer events on weekend of World Snow Day

The Sofia Globe staff

World Snow Day 2024 is on January 21, and Bulgaria’s mountain resorts of Borovets and Bansko have arranged events linked to the day.

World Snow Day is an initiative by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to encourage children to take up snow sports. In 2024, it is being held for the 13th consecutive year.

Borovets’s official website said that on January 20, a one-day lift pass for children from seven to 13 years old would cost one lev.

There will also be free one-hour lessons for beginners in skiing and snowboarding.

Lessons will start at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm for skiing and at 11am and 1pm for snowboarding.

Advance booking by phone: +359 889 607 000 or e-mail: [email protected].

In Bansko, on January 21, a one-day lift pass for children up to the age of 11 will cost one lev. Purchase of the lift pass will require a document certifying the age of the child.

The events at Banderishka Polyana will start at 10am, and will include snow tubing, GS race track for children, tug o’ war, sack races and other games.

There will be free hot drinks such as tea and hot chocolate and sweets for the youngsters.

In Bulgaria’s other major mountain resort, Pamporovo, the Snowboard World Cup for men and women is being held on January 20 and 21. For further details, please click on this link.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of Bansko App)

