Unemployment in Bulgaria 5.4% in November 2018, youth unemployment rose – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in November 2018 was 5.4 per cent, unchanged from October and down from 5.7 per cent in November 2017, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on January 9.

The figure of 5.4 per cent in November 2018 represented about 181 000 people, according to Eurostat.

The October and November figures were slightly higher than the 5.3 per cent unemployment recorded in Bulgaria in August and September 2018.

Between November 2017 and November 2018, unemployment among youth in Bulgaria rose from 11 per cent to 14.2 per cent. These figures represent an increase from 19 000 to 22 000 under-25s who were jobless.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

