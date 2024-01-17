Bulgaria’s government: Blair and his institute to advise on fight against corruption, other priorities

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Institute for Global Change will be “advocates for Bulgarian priorities”, the Bulgarian government information service on January 17.

This was agreed on in Davos by Blair and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, the statement said.



The statement said that Denkov presented the main tasks facing Bulgaria – membership of the euro zone and Bulgaria’s land borders in Schengen, even stronger integration into Nato and guaranteeing security against global threats.

“The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has the expertise to advise our country on the fight against corruption, special services, the introduction of artificial intelligence in government and working with citizens,” according to the statement.

Blair, who led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007 and who was one of Britain’s longest-serving prime ministers – holding office from 1997 to 2007 – “is known as a reformer and statesman who has successfully balanced the development of a strong economy with social commitments,” the statement said.

“As such, he can be an example for many countries that are trying to make the necessary changes,” Denkov said.



Blair also works actively with Ukraine, supporting reforms in the state’s institutions, the statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: