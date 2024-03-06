Bulgaria’s Parliament accepts resignation of Denkov government

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on March 6 to accept the resignation of the Nikolai Denkov government that took office nine months earlier.

In the 240-seat Parliament, the vote was 216 in favour, none against, with no abstentions.

Denkov’s resignation, tabled in Parliament on March 5, was based on a plan agreed between the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and GERB-UDF coalitions, the two largest parliamentary groups, for the government to remain in office for nine months and for the Prime Minister’s post to “rotate” to GERB-UDF’s Maria Gabriel.

The Denkov government will remain in office pending either the election of a new government or the failure of the constitutional process, the appointment of a caretaker government and new parliamentary elections.

Addressing Parliament at the start of the March 6 sitting, Denkov said that he had tabled his resignation in line with the commitment made in June 2023.

He called for negotiations on a new government to begin immediately after the resignation was approved.

After addressing the House, Denkov left to attend a scheduled regular meeting of the Cabinet.

He told the Cabinet meeting: “Good promises are promises that are kept. This government kept its political word and resigned on the ninth month of its administration. This is how we fulfill the commitment by imposing a new European culture in party relations”.

“But we have another more important promise – to the Bulgarian citizens and to the Bulgarian business, to whom we gave a promise that they will live in a normal European country – with a higher standard of living, with rules and laws,” Denkov said.

“I want to assure the Bulgarian citizens once again – the government is working and will work on the important priorities – increasing incomes, creating a sustainable business environment, strengthening the security of the state and strengthening our position in international relations until the election of a new government,” he said.

In Parliament, the debate, of more than two hours ahead of the vote on the resignation, saw predictable duelling between the groups that supported the government and the minority parties in opposition on the record of the Denkov government.

