Alpha Research: 40% of Bulgarians want ‘rotation’ to Gabriel Cabinet, 27% new elections

Forty per cent of Bulgarians want the “rotation” plan for Maria Gabriel to take over from Nikolai Denkov as Prime Minister to go ahead, according to the results of a poll by the Alpha Research agency, the results of which were released on March 6.

The release of the results of the poll coincided with Parliament’s vote on the resignation of the Denkov government, which took office nine months earlier.

The poll found that 27 per cent of Bulgarians think that it would be better to hold early parliamentary elections together with Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9 2024.

Sixteen per cent were undecided.

The government has a disapproval rating of 52.9 per cent, while Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel has an approval rating of 34.7 per cent, ahead of PM Denkov’s 23.6 per cent. Denkov’s disapproval rating is 42.4 per cent.

President Roumen Radev has an approval rating of 39 per cent and a disapproval rating of 38 per cent.

The National Assembly has an approval rating of seven per cent and a disapproval rating of 62 per cent.

Among political leaders, the one with the highest approval rating is GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov, with 21.6 per cent, followed by Democratic Bulgaria co-leader Hristo Ivanov at 15.2 per cent and Vuzrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov at 15 per cent.

Borissov’s disapproval rating is 51 per cent, Ivanov’s 49.7 per cent and Kostadinov’s 57.2 per cent.

Movement for Rights and Freedoms co-leader Delyan Peevski has the highest disapproval rating, 74.4 per cent. The MRF’s other co-leader, Dzhevdet Chakurov, has a disapproval rating of 48.1 per cent.

We Continue the Change co-leader Assen Vassilev has a disapproval rating of 61.1 per cent and WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov 64.3 per cent.

Kornelia Ninova, leader of Parliament’s second-smallest group, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, has a disapproval rating of 56.1 per cent, and Slavi Trifonov, leader of Parliament’s smallest party, a disapproval rating of 51.6 per cent.

The poll, funded by Alpha Research, was conducted from February 27 to March 3 2024 among 1000 adult Bulgarian citizens.

(Photo: government.bg)

