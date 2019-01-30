Bulgaria’s Cabinet approves founding of new State Agency for Road Safety

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved a decree setting up a new State Agency for Road Safety, the government information service said on January 30.

The new agency will take over some of the functions of various institutions among which responsibility for road safety is shared.

The agency will “develop, co-ordinate and monitor” the implementation of road safety policy in Bulgaria.

It will collect data and monitor the results achieved and the effectiveness of measures taken, the government statement said.

It will also organise co-operation with higher education institutions and research organizations to carry out research, conduct information and education campaigns, and consult with civil society, business, academia and academics.

The decision by Bulgaria’s government follows a few days after the Interior Ministry posted for comment new legislation on road traffic, intended to succeed legislation such as the Road Traffic Act which has been amended many dozen times over the past two decades.

According to official European Union statistics, Bulgaria has the second-highest road death rate in the EU, after Romania.

(Photo: Julia Borysewicz/freeimages.com)

