Schools closed in Bulgaria’s Gabrovo district over influenza epidemic

Bulgaria’s district of Gabrovo has become the 25th of the country’s 28 districts to have declared an influenza epidemic in the past fortnight.

Schools in Gabrovo will be closed from January 31 to February 5.

Technically, the threshold for declaring a flu epidemic has not been reached, but it is expected that this will happen at the end of the week, the regional health inspectorate in Gabrovo said.

The Turgovishte district declared a flu epidemic on January 29.

More than 1400 schools in Bulgaria currently are closed, the vast majority because of flu epidemic declarations, while eight in the Smolyan district are closed because of heavy snowfalls.

The “flu vacations” in Dobrich and Pazardzhik have ended, returning pupils to classes on January 30.

In contrast, in recent days, various districts – including Varna and Haskovo – announced extensions of various lengths of the closing of schools because of the flu.

