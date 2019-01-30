Bulgaria Regional Development Minister appoints new head of Road Infrastructure Agency

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Regional Development Minister Petya Avramova announced on January 30 the appointment of Georgi Terziiski, until now governor of the Lovech district, as the new head of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

This follows the January 9 resignation of Svetoslav Glosov as head of the agency, at the request of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, over the debacle with the introduction of Bulgaria’s electronic road tax “e-vignette” system.

At a regular meeting on January 30, the Cabinet relieved Terziiski of his post as Lovech governor, appointing in place Vanya Subcheva, who previously held the post of governor from 2011 to 2013.

“Mr Terziiski has administrative experience and I think he is up to the challenge of leading the agency,” Avramova’s ministry quoted her as saying.

Avramova said that the Road Infrastructure Agency had several important tasks, among them a thorough reform of the road toll system in Bulgaria.

“This is a completely new reform for Bulgaria which requires full mobilisation of the agency and will contribute to the collection of more funds with which we can repair, rehabilitate and build national road infrastructure,” she said.

Avramova said that the other important agency of the road agency is the construction of new highways and new roads.

“You know that we are working hard on the completion of Struma Motorway, the completion of the Hemus Motorway and we are working towards Europe Motorway,” Avramova said.

The ministry also announced that Radoslav Vlahov would join the board of directors of the agency.

In connection with the introduction of the electronic road tax system in Bulgaria, Avramova said that there is no country that has introduced such a system in a single day and this is a process that will continue throughout the year 2019.

On the website of the Lovech district, Terziiski is described as an economist and lawyer, who worked at the Employment Agency inspectorate from 1996 to 2002, at the Lovech labour inspection directorate to 2009, and who from 2009 to 2014 was in the private sector, managing a metal products business.

(Photo of Terziiski: Lovech district governor’s office; photo of the road: Road Infrastructure Agency)

