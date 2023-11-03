The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast strong winds, rain

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued weather warnings for all of the country’s districts for November 4 because of forecast heavy rains and strong winds.

The Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for forecast heavy rain in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Sofia district, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrade and Smolyan.

The Code Orange warning has been issued for forecast heavy rain and strong winds in the districts of Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The districts of Yambol, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shoumen, Dobrich, Varna and Bourgas are subject to a Code Orange warning because of forecast strong winds.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for Sofia city, Kyustendil, Pernik and Lovech for Saturday because of forecast heavy rains, for Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo because of forecast winds and rain, and for the district of Sliven because of forecast strong winds.

