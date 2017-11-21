Doublespeak on a second ski lift in Bansko?

Agreement has been reached with environmental conservation organisations on the building of a second gondola lift in Bansko, according to Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov – a claim denied the following day by at least one of those organisations.

Simeonov told a November 20 2017 briefing that the second gondola lift would be built in the Bansko skiing area after completion of the procedure to amend the management plan for the Pirin National Park.

He said, as reported by Bulgarian National Television, that “everyone present at the meeting” with environmental conservation organisations had agreed that a second gondola lift would solve the queue problem.

But on November 21, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio reported Katerina Rakovska of the World Wildlife Fund as saying “we never said yes to the plans”.

