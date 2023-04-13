Bulgaria set for partly cloudy, rainy Orthodox Easter long weekend

Most of Bulgaria’s Orthodox Easter long weekend from April 14 to 17 will see partly cloudy weather with light rain, according to weather forecasters.

A Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for several districts, including capital city Sofia, for April 14 because of forecasts of strong winds.

However, the strong winds that have marred the days leading up to the long weekend are expected to drop later in the holiday weekend.

In Sofia, Friday is forecast to see a maximum high of 21 degrees Celsius with light rain, with intermittent rain continuing on Saturday and Sunday, and a maximum of 14 deg C forecast for Monday, also with light rain.

Plovdiv is set for a high of 24 deg C on Friday, dropping to 20 deg C on Saturday, 19 deg C on Sunday and 17 deg C on Monday, with intermittent light rain from Saturday to Monday.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the maximum high on Friday is forecast to be 18 degrees with cloudy weather, with light rain on the ensuing three days and maximum highs dropping from 19 degrees on Saturday to 13 degrees on Monday.

Ahead of the long weekend, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said that it was providing 12 700 additional seats on trains travelling along Bulgaria’s main rail routes.

