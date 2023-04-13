EU ministers agree billion euro to reimburse EU countries for ammo given to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union adopted on April 13 an assistance measure worth a billion euro under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

This measure will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine from existing stocks or from the reprioritisation of existing orders during the period February 9 to May 31 2023, the statement said.

The April 13 decision implements the first part of the Council of the EU agreement of March 20 2023 on a three-track approach intended to speed up the delivery and joint procurement of artillery ammunition.

Together with the previous seven tranches of support, the assistance measure adopted on April 13 brings the total EU contribution for Ukraine under the EPF to 4.6 billion euro, “and once more proves that the EU remains steadfast in its support for the Ukrainian military in defending the country against the illegal Russian aggression,” the statement said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said” “With today’s decision, we operationalise the first part of the historic agreement reached by EU leaders to support the immediate delivery of one billion euro worth of artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

“There is no better demonstration of the EU’s united resolve and determination to continue supporting Ukraine’s legitimate right of self-defence against the brutal Russian aggressor,” Borrell said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/Lukasz Kobus)

