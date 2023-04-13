The Sofia Globe

Political limbo as Bulgarian Parliament’s standoff over election of Speaker continues

The Sofia Globe staff

The April 13 continuation of the first sitting of Bulgaria’s 49th National Assembly lasted hardly a minute as the standoff over the election of a Speaker continued.

The standoff over the election of Parliament’s principal presiding officer means that the start of the formal process of attempting to form a government will be delayed.

The newly-elected National Assembly began its first sitting on April 12, with neither candidate Speaker – Rossen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF and Petar Petrov of Vuzrazhdane – getting enough votes to be elected.

On Thursday, MPs gathered in the House, but after a few moments, Vezhdi Rashidov – presiding over the sitting in accordance with a rule that the oldest member does so pending the election of a Speaker – said that because there were no new nominations, the sitting would resume on April 19 at 10am.

“In this stalemate, I don’t see what we can do. We will just have more time to think,” Rashidov told the House.

The adjournment of the Thursday gathering followed the failure of talks between GERB-UDF and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria to produce agreement on a Speaker.

As the largest parliamentary group, GERB-UDF wants the post of Speaker, as has been the Bulgarian Parliament’s practice since the beginning of the country’s post-communist democracy. WCC-DB, the second-largest group, has proposed rotating the post between the two groups.

GERB-UDF and WCC-DB were expected to hold talks on April 13 on legislative priorities, mainly the Budget.

On Thursday, GERB-UDF leader repeated that he wants to form a government with WCC-DB, a scenario that the latter has ruled out.

“Our main priority is a government between GERB and WCC. We are ready for many compromises,” Borissov said.

WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov, asked by reporters whether it was possible to achieve agreement with GERB-UDF on a government, said that the talks were only about an overall legislative programme.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

