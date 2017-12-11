Strong third-country imports growth pushes Bulgaria trade gap higher in January-October 2017

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s foreign trade gap in the first 10 months of this year stood at 4.74 billion leva, or 2.43 billion euro, rising sharply from 3.15 billion leva recorded in the same period of 2016, according to figures released by the National Statistical Institute on December 11.

Exports, calculated in free-on-board (FOB) prices, rose by 12.5 per cent to 43.51 billion leva in January-October, picking up in October (14.5 per cent) after single-digit growth during the third quarter, when exports grew by 8.4 per cent on an annual basis.

Imports, calculated using cost, insurance and freight (CIF) prices, rose at a faster pace of 15.4 per cent through October, including 24.4 per cent in trade with third countries, and stood at 48.25 billion leva for the first 10 months of the year.

