Classes suspended in Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora as district declares flu epidemic

An influenza epidemic declaration is to be in effect in Bulgaria’s district of Stara Zagora from January 17 to 23 inclusive, suspending classes at schools during that time.

The regional health inspectorate expects the morbidity rate in the district to exceed 330 per 100 000 people in the coming week.

The morbidity rate is particularly high among children aged 0 to 15 years.

Eighteen per cent of pupils in the district are absent from school because they have flu.

The occupancy of hospital beds has increased dramatically in recent days.

Earlier, it was announced that schools in Bulgaria’s Shoumen district will be closed from January 13 to 18 inclusive because of the large number of pupils and teachers absent because they have influenza.

Schools in Bulgaria’s Bourgas district would be closed from January 12 to 17 inclusive, also because of a flu epidemic in the district.

(Photo: Jeff Osborn/freeimages.com)

