With a month left to 2022, Bulgaria’s road death toll is 477

A total of 477 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between January 1 and November 30 2022, according to provisional figures posted on December 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 41 fewer road deaths than at the same time in 2021, the ministry said.

In the first 11 months of 2018, Bulgaria’s road death toll was 568, at this time in 2019 it was 568 and in 2022 – when road deaths were lowered as an apparent result of intercity travel restrictions for a few weeks in the the first part of the year – it was 422.

Between January 1 and November 30 2022, there were 6088 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 7756 people were seriously injured.

In November alone, there were 588 accidents, leaving 53 people dead and 753 seriously injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the European Commission said on October 17 that Bulgaria’s road fatality rate in 2021 was 81 per million inhabitants, the second-highest in the European Union, after Romania’s rate of 92 per million inhabitants.

Before 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU, which it joined at the beginning of 2007.

(Photo: Petr Pavel/freeimages.com)

